Keep them clean, keep them longer!
Nobody likes putting their favourite pair into retirement. But with a little love, your shoes can stay in your rotation for much longer than you might expect. And the more miles you can put on your shoes, the better — for you, and for the planet.
Get ‘em back in the game
Reducing waste can start from something as simple as taking care of your pairs so they last longer. Treat your shoes as teammates and let them live their life the way they were meant to. Your daily habits add up — so imagine the difference our collective actions can make when we all work together.
Curious to learn more about our Move To Zero initiatives? Click below to discover more about our journey toward a zero carbon and zero waste future.
The Right Steps for the Job
Whether you hit a patch of mud on your run or stepped in a puddle by mistake—getting dirt off your shoes will keep them in good condition for many outdoor adventures to come. It’s not one size fits all with cleaning. If you have muddy running shoes, below is a guide for how to clean them.
Made of recycled Materials
And as part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport—discover the running gear made from recycled or organic content.
Keep them clean, keep them longer!
Nobody likes putting their favourite pair into retirement. But with a little love, your shoes can stay in your rotation for much longer than you might expect. And the more miles you can put on your shoes, the better — for you, and for the planet.
Get ‘em back in the game
Reducing waste can start from something as simple as taking care of your pairs so they last longer. Treat your shoes as teammates and let them live their life the way they were meant to. Your daily habits add up — so imagine the difference our collective actions can make when we all work together.
Curious to learn more about our Move To Zero initiatives? Click below to discover more about our journey toward a zero carbon and zero waste future.
The Right Steps for the Job
Whether you hit a patch of mud on your run or stepped in a puddle by mistake—getting dirt off your shoes will keep them in good condition for many outdoor adventures to come. It’s not one size fits all with cleaning. If you have muddy running shoes, below is a guide for how to clean them.
Made of recycled Materials
And as part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport—discover the running gear made from recycled or organic content.