Being a trailblazing artist means being true to yourself and balancing your wellbeing with your goals - watch young South African artist Haneem Christian in conversation on what it takes to grow, but most importantly what it takes to remain steadfast in yourself in the face of many invitations to mould to the world’s expectations.



For episode one of the series, our hosts got to sit down with young South African artist Haneem Christian in conversation on what it takes to grow, but most importantly what it takes to remain steadfast in yourself in the face of many invitations to mould to the world’s expectations.



Watch the episode now and explore their views, experiences and thoughts on what it means to re imagine pride here.



October was the celebration of Johannesburg Pride month in South Africa and Nike held a Be True - In Motion event experience weekend to celebrate Pride in South Africa.



The experience included a variety of wellness games and holistic fitness activities but also had a special edition podcast conversation series in partnership with Cnr Juta & De Beer, hosted by Lwazi Madonsela and Ayabonga.