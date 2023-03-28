Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Men's Black Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      Black
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €74.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Sweatshirt
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Sweatshirt
      €74.99
      Brooklyn Nets Essential
      Brooklyn Nets Essential Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Brooklyn Nets Essential
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €64.99
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Zion Dri-FIT Men's Hoodie
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Men's Hoodie
      €89.99
      Golden State Warriors Showtime City Edition
      Golden State Warriors Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
      Golden State Warriors Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
      €139.99
      Nike Sportswear Air
      Nike Sportswear Air Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Air
      Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
      €84.99
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      €94.99
      Jordan x UNDEFEATED
      Jordan x UNDEFEATED Men's Hoodie
      Jordan x UNDEFEATED
      Men's Hoodie
      €119.99
      WNBA
      WNBA Nike Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      WNBA
      Nike Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan x Eastside Golf
      Jordan x Eastside Golf Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan x Eastside Golf
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      €149.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      €64.99
      Nike Dry Graphic
      Nike Dry Graphic Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Pullover Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dry Graphic
      Men's Dri-FIT Hooded Fitness Pullover Hoodie
      €64.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fleece Pullover Fitness Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Fleece Pullover Fitness Hoodie
      €74.99
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Jordan Flight MVP Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Flight MVP
      Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €89.99
      Jordan 'Why Not?'
      Jordan 'Why Not?' Men's Hoodie
      Jordan 'Why Not?'
      Men's Hoodie
      €119.99
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Crew
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Men's Fleece Crew
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Be True
      Nike Be True Hoodie
      Nike Be True
      Hoodie
      €69.99
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside Statement Edition
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's French Terry Crew
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's French Terry Crew
      €59.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Men's Pullover Fleece Training Hoodie
      Nike Pro
      Men's Pullover Fleece Training Hoodie
      Inter Milan Travel
      Inter Milan Travel Men's Fleece Football Hoodie
      Inter Milan Travel
      Men's Fleece Football Hoodie
      €84.99
      Miami Heat
      Miami Heat Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Miami Heat
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €64.99

      Keep it cosy in men's black hoodies & sweatshirts

      Add an extra layer of warmth with our men's black hoodies and sweatshirts. With their softly brushed fabric and hoods, these essentials are ideal for going on morning jogs or wrapping up on your way home from a gym session. In classic black, they're versatile enough to slot straight into your workout wardrobe.

      For added warmth in the colder months, choose a thermal black sweatshirt for men, made from insulating material that wicks away moisture to keep you dry as you sweat. Black zip-up hoodies for men are ultra-lightweight and have stretchy panels so you're free to move without restriction.

      Take sporty style to the streets with our men's black jumpers in relaxed fits for a laid-back look. Colourful slogans help you stand out from the crowd, as does our classic Swoosh logo. Add a retro vibe with screen-printed lettering and basketball-inspired graphics.