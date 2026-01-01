  1. Jordan
    2. /
  2. Jordan 3
    3. /
  3. Shoes

Jordan 3 Blue Shoes(1)

Air Jordan 3 x Levi's® 'Black and White'
Air Jordan 3 x Levi's® 'Black and White' Men's shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 3 x Levi's® 'Black and White'
Men's shoes
€209.99