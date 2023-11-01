Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls' Clothing

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSports BrasBodysuitsTracksuitsJumpsuits & RompersSkirts & DressesSurf & SwimwearSocks
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Younger Kids (3-7 yrs)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Sale
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      Football
      Golf
      Tennis
      Dance
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Quantity 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      €39.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Top
      €42.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      €44.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Sweatshirt
      Nike
      Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Essentials Swoosh Leggings
      Just In
      Nike
      Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Essentials Swoosh Leggings
      €17.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €89.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') 1/4-Zip Long-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') 1/4-Zip Long-Sleeve Running Top
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill Older Kids' Loose Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill
      Older Kids' Loose Hooded Jacket
      €84.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      €109.99
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') Swoosh Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') Swoosh Leggings
      €24.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' (Girls') Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan
      Older Kids' (Girls') Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      €49.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Older Kids' (Girls') Tank
      Jordan
      Older Kids' (Girls') Tank
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €32.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Cropped Top
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Cropped Top
      €39.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Training Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Training Leggings
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') Flared Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') Flared Leggings
      €29.99
      Related Categories

      Girls' clothing: empowered to achieve

      We took our name from the Greek Goddess of Victory, because empowering female athletes is at the heart of our mission. Since 1978, we've been proud to create the gear women and girls need to achieve their sporting goals.

      Our range of girls' sports clothes uses performance materials to support her as she plays. Dri-FIT fabrics wick sweat away from the skin to keep her comfortable throughout tough training sessions. Plus, breathable panels add extra ventilation where she needs it most. Specialist compression layers boost circulation and protect muscles against injury. And supportive sports bras give her the confidence and comfort she needs to excel.

      As part of our Nike Move to Zero programme, we're committed to reducing our environmental impact. That's why we use fabrics made with recycled plastic bottles in our sports clothes for girls. We spin materials like old fishing nets and carpets into performance nylons. And since 2020, 100% of our cotton has been certified organic, recycled or grown under the Better Cotton Initiative.