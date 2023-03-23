Poland home kits 2022/20233: pride on the pitch
Show your passion with the new Poland home kits from Nike. Each piece is crafted with authentic design details, such as the team crest. Meanwhile, Poland's signature home colours create a pitch-ready look.
Whether you're repping Poland as you play or cheering from the stands at Stadion Narodowy, Nike Poland home shirts are designed with optimal comfort in mind. You'll find shirts made with innovative Dri-FIT technology to keep you dry and comfortable, as well as lightweight fabrics for extra breathability as the game heats up. Look out for the Nike Swoosh alongside the crest on Poland home jerseys.
Let little football champions show their support with Poland home kits for kids. Lightweight sweat-wicking fabrics keep kids cool, while shorts with elasticated waistbands deliver a comfortable fit. Complete their look with matching socks in Poland's home colours and a pair of their favourite Swoosh-stamped football boots.