Club Fleece Clothing & Apparel

(158)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
€34.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Pullover Fleece Hoodie
€64.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Joggers
€54.99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
€49.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Shorts
€54.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
€54.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
€34.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€44.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Fleece Bungee Trousers
€59.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
€59.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
€59.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+6
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€34.99
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
€34.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
+2
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
€34.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
€39.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€44.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
€54.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
€54.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€49.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€27.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€64.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
€44.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€59.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+9
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
€39.99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
€49.99
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
€59.99
Nike
Nike Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set
Nike
Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set
€37.99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
€49.99
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
Just In
Nike Club Rules
Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€49.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
€59.99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
€79.99
Springboks
Springboks Men's French Terry Crew
Springboks
Men's French Terry Crew
€64.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
€44.99
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€44.99
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's French Terry Shorts
Nike Club Rules
Men's French Terry Shorts
€79.99
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€89.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
+2
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
€54.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
€44.99
San Antonio Spurs Club
San Antonio Spurs Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
San Antonio Spurs Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€74.99
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€39.99
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€44.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€32.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
€54.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
€54.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€59.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+9
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
€39.99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
€49.99
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
€59.99
Nike
Nike Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set
Nike
Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set
€37.99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
€49.99
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
Just In
Nike Club Rules
Men's Open-Hem French Terry Trousers
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€49.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
€59.99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
€79.99
Springboks
Springboks Men's French Terry Crew
Springboks
Men's French Terry Crew
€64.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Trousers
€44.99
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€44.99
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's French Terry Shorts
Nike Club Rules
Men's French Terry Shorts
€79.99
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€89.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Joggers
+2
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Joggers
€54.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
€44.99
San Antonio Spurs Club
San Antonio Spurs Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
San Antonio Spurs Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€74.99
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€39.99
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€44.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
€32.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
€54.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
€54.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+2
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€69.99

Nike Club Fleece clothes: clean meets casual

Go big on comfort with the Nike Club Fleece collection. Think joggers, hoodies and crew-neck sweatshirts in loopback French terry and mid-weight brushed fleece. Premium fabrics offer a clean finish, breathability and softness—so you're just as ready for the gym as you are for kicking back. Look for loose shorts that fall mid-thigh, as well as versatile cargo trousers with plenty of pockets.


Our Club Fleece hoodies layer easily, whether you want a pullover or full-zip style. Standard fits offer a more streamlined shape, while oversized designs give you plenty of room. Expect dropped sleeves for a stylish drape and loose cuts that are perfect for layering. Looking for that go-to sweatshirt? Our Club Fleece crews are wardrobe staples. Embroidered Swoosh logos on the chest give the soft fleece an elevated everyday look.


When it comes to bottoms, Nike Club Fleece has you covered. Choose from open hem joggers that rest over your shoes and neat fits with ribbed cuffs. These are roomy through the seat and thighs before tapering towards the ankles. The mid-weight brushed fleece fabric is smooth on both sides and exceptionally soft. Meanwhile, an elastic waistband and external drawcord ensure a comfortable, custom fit.


Shopping for the whole family? You'll find Nike Club Fleece in kids' sizes, too. Discover comfy hoodies and sweatshirts that feel fluffy on the inside—perfect for warming up during cold break times and winter football games. Think boxy sweatshirts that are baggy in the body with a slight crop, giving you room to move without feeling too big. Our lightweight fleece is brushed on the inside for extra softness, so it feels gentle on young skin.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike Club Fleece clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.