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Blue Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Solo Fleece
Nike Solo Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Nike Solo Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
€69.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€59.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
€44.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€69.99
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
€89.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
€64.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
€69.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
€59.99
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
€74.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€69.99
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
England Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
€134.99
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
€79.99
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
€69.99
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
€79.99
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€69.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Men's Pullover Hoodie
€74.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€69.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
€119.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
€89.99
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
€84.99
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Crew
€74.99
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€79.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
€39.99

Blue hoodies and sweatshirts: layer up for training

Stay active when the temperature drops with a Nike blue hoodie or sweatshirt made from pro-quality materials. We have options in zip-through and overhead designs to suit your preference. Looking for a lighter layering piece? Check out our range of blue sweatshirts. Keep your vibe soft and contemporary with a light-blue sweatshirt or a baby-blue hoodie. Or shop our dark-blue and navy-blue sweatshirts and hoodies for a go-with-anything colourway.


Power through cold conditions


Because the grind doesn't stop in chilly weather, we created our acclaimed Therma-FIT technology. It uses insulating microfibres that lock in your body's natural heat. This helps protect your muscles and joints as you warm up, cool off or push through a tough training session. Plus, the lightweight materials ensure you stay snug without feeling weighed down. You'll find technical fabrics with smooth textures on both sides for a premium look.


Keep your cool


From early-morning runs to weekend adventures and after-work training with your team—pushing your limits means working up a sweat. To help you stay focused, look for blue hoodies and sweatshirts featuring our Dri-FIT technology. Moisture-wicking fibres lift away moisture from your skin. Next, they draw it to the surface of the garment so it can dry fast. Meanwhile, breathable properties promote good airflow around your body. All of this helps you shed excess heat quickly and efficiently. And that means you can concentrate on reaching your goal.


Support the next generation


At Nike, we believe young athletes deserve to hone their skills in the same pro-quality kit as the icons who inspire them. That's why we make our junior-sized blue sweatshirts and hoodies from the same premium materials we use for our adults' apparel. Look out for practical details like taped seams for extra comfort in high-wear areas, and zip pockets to keep their essentials handy. You'll also find designs inspired by some of the world's most renowned sports stars—so they can channel their heroes as they unlock their power.


Kick back in comfort


When it's time to take a break, we have cosy, comfortable pieces that are made for relaxing in style. Expect slouchy, relaxed silhouettes that are easy to throw on over the rest of your kit. You can shop our blue sweatshirts for lighter coverage, or add extra insulation around your neck and head with a blue hoodie. Keep an eye out for ribbed trims at the cuffs that ensure a snug fit, and adjustable drawcords to lock in heat.


Our next mission


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose blue hoodies and sweatshirts with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.