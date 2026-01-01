Nike Diamond Showcase MTL Baseball Boots

Nike Diamond Showcase MTL

€139.99

Unleash your inner beast and mash whatever mistake was extended your way in the Nike Diamond Showcase. Stable thanks to a full-length plate and secure with a midfoot band, it's made to optimise your power wherever pure force is required to change the game.

Transfer Power

Our midfoot fit band helps keep your foot secure and locked down, so you can experience optimal power transfer.

Swing Hard

The full-length plate offers optimal torsional stiffness with a connected feel to the ground. The reduced toe spring helps optimise ground contact.

Cushy Midsole

The midsole is made of Cushlon, which delivers all-inning comfort. We lowered the midsole height too, for a more connected feel to the ground and optimal stability.