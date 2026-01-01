Nike Air Max Dn8 By You
Men's shoes
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More Air, less bulk. This customisable Dn8 takes our Dynamic Air system and condenses it into a sleek, low-profile package. Powered by eight pressurised Air tubes, it gives you a responsive sensation with every step. Enter an unreal experience of movement.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: IQ8016-900
Nike Air Max Dn8 By You
More Air, less bulk. This customisable Dn8 takes our Dynamic Air system and condenses it into a sleek, low-profile package. Powered by eight pressurised Air tubes, it gives you a responsive sensation with every step. Enter an unreal experience of movement.
What's Your Base?
Start with the leather and textile upper. Choose between an array of colours and customise the Swoosh logos, laces, heel clip and more.
Colour-up
Clean neutrals, luxe metallics, sporty classics or all of the above. What will you create?
Express yourself
Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with up to three characters on the back tab. Plus, your name is on the box.
More Benefits
- Dynamic Air system shifts airflow within each set of tubes in response to compression, providing a customised cushioning experience.
- Plush foam is placed underfoot for additional comfort.
- The sculpted upper is made from lightweight mesh on top, while slashes on the sides reveal open mesh for more breathability.
- The plastic heel clip helps hold your foot down for more containment.
- The extra layer across the toe tip adds durability.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: IQ8016-900
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More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.