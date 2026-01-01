Nike Air Max 1 By You
Custom Men's Shoes
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The Nike Air Max 1 By You refreshes the sneaker legend that's reigned supreme since '87. The layered design provides the perfect canvas for experimenting with your favourite colour combinations. Add that to the variety of outsole options and personalised messaging, and you'll be able to mix and match until you've created a look that's all you.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: HQ3714-900
Nike Air Max 1 By You
The Nike Air Max 1 By You refreshes the sneaker legend that's reigned supreme since '87. The layered design provides the perfect canvas for experimenting with your favourite colour combinations. Add that to the variety of outsole options and personalised messaging, and you'll be able to mix and match until you've created a look that's all you.
Pick Your Base
Rubber outsole options include solid colour, gum and translucent—allowing you to choose if your soles blend in or stand out.
Colour-up
Make the upper pop with contrasting colours or create something subtle with more neutral tones.
Make It Personal
Keep the original "AIR" on the back tab or add your own custom message with up to 3 characters.
More benefits
- Upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
- Visible Max Air unit in the heel provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber Waffle outsole gives you durable traction and heritage style.
Product details
- Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.
- Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with a customisable inscription on your shoes. Plus, your name is on the box.
- With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: HQ3714-900
Air Max 1
Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. To this day, its cutting-edge design and striking colourways are celebrated year after year.
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More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.