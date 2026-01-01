Back to SearchNike Factory Store - NashvilleClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00Opry Mills Mall167 Opry Mills Dr.Nashville, TN, 37214-2433, US6155140204Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Sat: 10:00 - 20:00Sun: 11:00 - 19:00ServicesOrder Pick-UpBuy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.It's better as a MemberNew Members get 15% off their first in-store purchase*, plus all those Members-only Rewards. *Exclusions apply.Nike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shopping As It Should Be60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Nashville5046 Broadway PlaceNashville, TN, 37203-5765, USClosing Soon • Closes at 21:00Nike Factory Store - Antioch4060 Cane Ridge Parkway,#301Antioch, TN, 37013-5552, USClosing Soon • Closes at 21:00Nike Factory Store - Knoxville11275 Parkside DrKnoxville, TN, 37934-1964, USClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00