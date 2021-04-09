Nike and WeForest: Growing Together
As part of Nike’s Move to Zero mission to create a more sustainable future, we teamed up with WeForest with the aim of planting 1,000,000 trees.
We are proud to announce we have reached this milestone. Now we want to celebrate planting 1,000,000 trees by collectively running 1,000,000km together with Nike Run Club.
So join our Move To Zero Community Challenge, and for every Nike Member that runs at least 1km between 22 April and 6 May, we’ll plant another tree.
You run, we plant.
Nike and WeForest: Growing Together
Just like our greatest athletes, reaching our goal is only the first step in creating a legacy for future generations to follow.
That’s why, together with WeForest’s help and expertise in creating sustainable environmental change, we’re committed to supporting local communities in Brazil and Ethiopia by planting and growing even more trees to reach the next major milestone in our Move To Zero journey.
And just as our athletes meet their challenges head-on, we wanted to apply the same attitude towards offsetting our carbon footprint.
Growing trees might seem like a small step in our Move To Zero journey, but the 1,000,000 trees we have planted so far will, once they are fully grown, offset 160,400 tonnes of CO2 over the life of the trees.
By supporting WeForest’s reforestation efforts in Brazil and Ethiopia, we are also helping local communities learn new forestry and farming techniques to help them make the most of the land they call home.
A single tree living 30 years in a Brazilian forest offsets 5.2kg of CO2 on average per year — so by planting a forest one tree at a time we reduce our emissions and yours at the same time.
Uniting the World
Our project in Brazil is taking place on a plot of land the size of 375 football pitches and we’re helping to restore a forest that’s now only 10% of its original size.
We are also committed to helping WeForest in their ongoing quest to restore, protect and support Ethiopia’s Desa’a forest and the local communities who depend on it.
One Million Matters
To find out more about WeForest, our own sustainability efforts, or to join Nike Run Club’s Move To Zero Community Challenge, click on the links below.
Together we can all play our part in making tomorrow’s world a better place for all.