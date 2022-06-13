2025 Sustainability Targets

Sustainable materials matter that much more if our manufacturing is done responsibly. Our end-to-end approach looks at carbon, energy, waste, chemistry and water across the entire product lifecycle, ultimately making choices that improve conditions for teams and locations worldwide.



Creating products takes energy. And today, that process also makes waste. But there is a growing truth of waste: Trash is treasure. One of our greatest inventions is Nike Air. It's also one of our most sustainable innovations. We're able to reuse more than 90% of the waste from Air manufacturing, often turning it into new Air bags. This ensures all Nike Air soles are made from at least 50% recycled material.



Small changes pave the way to achieve big aims. Since our last Impact Report, we've made single-digit centimetre adjustments across product manufacturing, meaning more than 3.5 million kg of waste was prevented. At scale, these adjustments and innovations are our path to achieving our aims of 100% of the waste from our extended supply chain diverted from landfills and at least 80% recycled back into NIKE products and other goods. We aren't there yet, but just like our athletes constantly working to be better than they were before, progress is an everyday goal.