Your Guide to Side Lunges: Benefits, Technique and Variations to Try

Lunges are an accessible bodyweight exercise you can do at home to strengthen your legs, and there are plenty of variations you can try. One of the most common variations is side lunges, which allow you to work different angles to standard lunges.

At a basic level, a side lunge will help you expand the areas you target during your lower-body workouts. But trainers swear you can tweak this movement to create an even more dynamic workout to target additional areas of your body.

But if you're not following the proper form, you could risk not reaping all the benefits of this movement or, worse, injury. Here's what you need to know about side lunges, plus new variations to test out during your next workout.