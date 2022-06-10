 New Generation: Sky Brown

She's the first woman to land a 540 and the youngest pro skater to compete at Tokyo 2020. But Sky Brown's attitude towards her many achievements can be summed in one sunny, simple line at the top of her Instagram page: "Do it 'cause you love it!".

Sky is a new breed of athlete: a radical optimist who plays in pursuit of a feeling, rather than a win. It's an attitude shared by a generation that, in a shift from ones past, views sport as a form of play rather than competition.