Mexico City Footballer Alan Landeros Perfects His Skills

I can get new ideas at any moment of the day, sometimes just watching old videos of mine, but I prefer to wait and practise it while training if it's a difficult trick. I've had accidents in the past when I've attempted something new without really mapping it out. Once I hurt my knee so bad I wasn't able to train for four months. Once I got back into it, I noticed I was scared to try new things because I didn't want to risk an injury, but that was actually worse because I became stagnant and started feeling demotivated. Now I try to think it through as much as I can, but in the end, I still take the risk. If I fall, oh well. I don't want to stay in the same place.