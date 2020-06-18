Make Your Nights More Efficient

For example, if you have to send an email for work and you have all night, you could find yourself taking the whole evening to get it done, with lots of distractions like playing on your phone or watching TV.



But when you have a hard bedtime, you get a lot more strategic with your time, so you'll often find you get just as much done in a limited time versus when you had all night.



I recommend a bedtime of 10 or 11pm at the latest. Work backwards from when you have to wake up: Make sure you're able to be asleep—actually asleep, not still brushing your teeth or winding down—for a minimum of six hours a night.



Of course, you can always set your bedtime on the early side and make an exception here or there when life gets in the way, as long as you're usually striving to hit that bedtime.