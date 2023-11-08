Fit checks with Fleur

Learn The Moves with Fleur
I’m Fleur. I’m 15. I dance and I sing, and I think you should too.
There’s something so inspiring about music. That feeling when you hit the dance floor and any negativity gets lost and your creativity just floooowwwwws.
I think we should all embrace the joy of dance without hesitation, and take charge on the dancefloor. That’s what my new song Footwork’s all about.
So let’s dance!
Follow along with this step-by-step video so we can perfect the moves to Footwork together.
I’ve written down a few tips and tricks for learning routines. So whether you wanna dance on stage, at a battle, or just in your bedroom, you can be ready to hit the floor with enthusiasm.
👟 Keep practising. Good things come with time. Promise!
🗯️ Ask your friends or family for feedback.
❤️🔥 Wear fits that make you feel confident.
🌸 Stay positive! Dancing’s all about enjoying the process.
If you wanna show the world your moves to Footwork, remember to tag me! I’m @fleurforreal on Instagram and TikTok.
Remember. Have fun with it.
Fleur x
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