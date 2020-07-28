Jump Higher, Run Faster and Perform Better

"Think of fascia like a dynamic, continuous roll of plastic wrap that partitions, compartmentalises, focuses movement and allows what could be considered a random assortment of muscles, nerves, blood vessels and organs to act as a collective whole", explains Rebecca Pratt, PhD, a professor of anatomy at the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine. Types of fascia also include tendons, joint capsules, ligaments and intramuscular connective tissues, says Schleip.



Tendons have a wave-like pattern called crimp, Schleip explains. "The more crimp in a tendon, the more storage capacity it has". Take running, for example. When your foot strikes the ground, you load the Achilles tendon, which causes the crimp in the tendon to temporarily straighten to store kinetic energy. When you push off the ground, the tendon pulls back into the previous crimp; that's the recoil that propels you forwards. The more storage capacity the tendon has, the more spring you can tap into.



"Animal studies have shown that after three months of regular running exercise, there's an increase in tendon crimp", says Schleip. This suggests that, in the same way strength training enhances muscle size over time, you can improve the amount of crimp in your tendons and thus your fascia's ability to power your body through movement.



And running isn't the only way to develop the kinetic storage capacity of your fascia. "People who do plyometrics [jumping exercises] train their muscles to contract less while storing energy more efficiently", says Schleip. That's because when you jump or hop, your fascia rapidly lengthens and shortens, building that crimp. Studies suggest that after three months of regular plyometrics training (which experts typically agree should be done every 48 hours, at most), tendons demonstrate more recoil and crimp. Even a few 10-second sets of pogo jumps a few times a week can benefit your tissue.



Here are three other ways to improve your crimp and keep your fascia healthy.