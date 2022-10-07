A great hoodie is a versatile article of clothing, keeping you warm and comfortable wear after wear. But seeing your favourite hooded sweatshirt shrink or fade in the wash can be a major downer. Don't let your beloved hoodie suffer this fate.

Hoodies can be tricky to wash because they often have prints that fade over time or lose their shape in the wash. And let's not forget how annoying it is when the string from the hood falls out after washing.

Increasing your hoodie's lifespan requires proper care. In order to prevent it from shrinking, fading or losing its softness, there are a few things you can do to keep it looking new for a lot longer.