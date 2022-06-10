How to Wash a Sports Jersey Properly

How to Wash a Smelly Sports Jersey
Product Care
Use these tips to thoroughly clean a sports jersey after a sweaty game.
Supplies
- White vinegar
- Laundry detergent
- Bicarbonate of soda
Tools
- Clean, spare toothbrush
If you've ever put on a sports jersey you thought was clean, only to discover it's still smelly from the last time you wore it, the cause is probably the fact that odour-causing bacteria hasn't been fully washed out. To avoid encountering that stale, unpleasant smell, follow these tips to wash a jersey properly.
First, Check the Care Instructions
Jerseys are often made from polyester or synthetic fabrics that are machine washable, but some jerseys feature embroidered letters or numbers that require extra care. In general, when washing a sports jersey or other workout clothes, it's best to use cold water and avoid the dryer. However, be sure to check the label inside the garment to make sure you're taking the proper steps to wash and dry it.
How to Prep a Jersey Before Washing
- Turn it inside out. This makes it easier to wash out any oils or sweat that have invaded the surface of the clothing. Washing jerseys inside out also helps prevent any iron-on letters or numbers from peeling off or fading in the machine. For added protection, put the inside-out jersey in a garment bag before washing.
- Wash in cold water and on a gentle cycle. Washing in cold water helps prevent fading, shrinking or damage to letters or numbers on the jersey.
- Avoid using fabric softener. Adding fabric softener can make it more difficult for the detergent to fully penetrate the fibres where the odours and bacteria may be trapped.
Using White Vinegar to Remove Stubborn Odours
If there's a household staple to have on hand for deodorising stinky gear, it's white vinegar. This type of vinegar, which you may already have at home, can be used to clean just about anything around the house.
To use white vinegar to clean a jersey, take a cup of vinegar and pour it into the washing machine (or inside the bleach dispenser if the machine has one). Then add the laundry detergent as you normally would. The acid in white vinegar is a powerhouse at removing odours from fabrics, and it doesn't leave clothing smelling like vinegar.
If you have stubborn odours that don't disappear after using the vinegar-and-laundry-detergent method, add half a cup of bicarbonate of soda directly onto the jersey after you've put it into the washing machine with the vinegar and detergent. Then run the wash cycle.
How to Soak and Pre-Treat Stains
If there are grass stains, dirt or other grimy spots on the jersey, be sure to pre-soak the stain. Make a simple solution of white vinegar, water and bicarbonate of soda. Mix 1 cup of water and 1 cup of vinegar together, then add in a tablespoon of bicarbonate of soda. Allow the stained part of the jersey to soak in the mixture for at least 30 minutes.
You can also use shop-bought pre-soak treatments to loosen up stains and odours. Whatever ingredient you choose for a pre-soak, it's best to let the jersey remain submerged for at least 30 minutes before putting it into the washing machine.
For extra-stubborn stains, such as those from grass, try making a paste out of equal parts bicarbonate of soda and vinegar, and pour it directly over the stained area. Use a clean toothbrush to rub the paste into the stain. Then let the fabric absorb the paste for at least an hour before washing it in the machine.
Avoid the Dryer
Over time, heat can damage a jersey, causing any letters, numbers or other details on the jersey to crack or peel off. It's best to avoid putting the jersey in the dryer. Instead, allow it to air dry on a flat surface.
However Much You Sweat …
Remember to wash similar clothing together, and avoid putting your workout gear in the laundry with towels, fleece or other materials that may have a lot of lint. Over time, washing athletic apparel with these other items may cause pilling. Also, don't overdo it with the detergent. Using an excessive amount of detergent won't make the clothing cleaner. Instead, it can create an unwanted build-up of soap and residue that can trap odours in clothing after it's been washed.
Words by: Claire Tak