How to Tie Shoelaces

While a standard shoelace knot won't necessarily guarantee the most secure running shoe, it's perfect for casual kicks. If you need a little extra security, you can always do a double bow (see No. 4 below), but for most situations, this single-knot method works fine.

How to tie your shoes with a standard knot:

Cross the laces to make an "X". Wrap the top lace under the bottom lace and pull it through. Make a loop with one end of the shoelace. Wrap the other lace around the loop once. Make another small loop with the wrapped lace and pull it through the "hole" in the middle.

This method is also known as the "loop, swoop and pull knot", and it's most likely how you tie your laces today.