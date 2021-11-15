How to Get Your White Shoes Looking Brand New

A new pair of white Air Force 1s out of the box look so pristine, you may shudder at the thought of stepping outside in your new kicks. But a good pair of sneakers is designed to take you places, whether you're exploring the city or taking your adventures off-road. Inevitably, scuff marks, dirt and stains will blemish your once-perfect white shoes. And the colour of dirty dish water isn't exactly fashion-forward.

But before you rush out to buy another pair, there are a few tricks you can try at home to restore your white shoes to their original glory. Clean your shoes regularly to avoid tough messes later on, and when your shoes get especially dingy, use these tricks to revitalise them.