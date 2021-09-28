How to Build a Team Mentality, According to Coach Patrick Sang

Did I feel jealous of Bernard and his gold medal? No way. I felt invested in Bernard's win, so I shared in the emotional reward. And I felt incredibly proud of my personal achievement too, because I knew that I'd given it my all. I promise that if you concentrate on living up to your full potential, you'll find satisfaction too, no matter what the outcome.



With all that said, you don't need to be accommodating all the time. Sometimes, a bit of "selfishness" can help push you further. If you don't feel like you're getting enough opportunity to train as an individual competitor, you should bring it up with your coach.



I was in a similar situation as a university athlete on the varsity cross-country team. Our morning group training ended right before our first class of the day began, and it was just too much for us. As a team, we went to our coach and told him that we preferred to train individually. He was hesitant, at first, but we promised him that we would be able to perform when it really mattered. And with a lot of individual hard work, we were able to "beat them all" that year—as a team.



You see, team training will help you as an individual. Individual training will help you as a team. And whichever you choose to focus on in the long run, you'll want to make yourself your No. 1 competitor. And when your teammates win too? That just gives you more chances to celebrate.



Coach Sang