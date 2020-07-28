How To Do Tricep Dips And Why You Should Be Doing Them

Quick PSA: Don't be a Hero

If you feel any pinching or pain, the internal rotation might be too much for your joints. To get the most out of the move, focus on extending through your arms as you push up. If you have excellent shoulder mobility, healthy joints and no pain while doing dips, you can lower yourself until your shoulders are just below your elbows. Otherwise, go only as low as you can while maintaining scapular tension (squeezing your shoulder blades together and down), even if that's just halfway.