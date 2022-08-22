7 Pieces of Protective American Football Gear From Nike to Buy Now

Essential Protective American Football Gear to Buy This Season
Buying Guide
Tackle and sack with total confidence by suiting up in this protective American football gear from Nike.
In American football, tackles, sacks and other forms of physical contact are just as much a part of the game as catches, sprints and throws. As such, it's important for players to suit up in protective American football gear that helps to ensure a player's safety on the field, so they can execute plays with total confidence.
From mouth guards to padded clothing, here is the best American football gear for protection.
Mouth Guards
A mouth guard is a requirement for most American football leagues—and for good reason. According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), mouth guards reduce the risk of oral injuries among youth American football players in matches and training sessions.
Nike mouth guards offer clear breathing channels for maximum oxygen intake, as well as a quick-release tether to speak freely with teammates about the logistics of a last-second play.
Sleeves and Armbands
Nike sleeves and armbands provide functionality in an American football game in two ways. First, they apply compression to some of the most hard-working joints during play, like the elbow. But many Nike sleeves also feature protective plastic shields, giving athletes the confidence to execute plays with strength and force.
(Related: Are There Benefits of Wearing Compression Socks to Bed?)
Gloves
While a proper pair of American football gloves helps players gain full traction and control over the ball, they offer a protective element, too. Gloves can shield athletes from exposure to inclement weather and rough play.
Nike gloves are available for both adults and kids, including the Vapor Knit 3.0 Gloves, which are made from a lightweight silicone material and feature a lightweight construction for extra breathability. You'll also find the Superbad Gloves with a sticky Magnigrip material on the palms that ensures precise catches.
Eye Shields
Accurate, widespread field vision (especially when the sun is glaring) is important when playing American football. With shock-absorbing hinges and a bevelled edge to block extra glare and distortion, the Nike Vapor Eye Shield helps athletes achieve full visual clarity on the field with 100-percent UVA/UVB protection.
Insulative Face Coverings
Protection in an American football game comes down to more than pads, shields and mouth guards—it can mean shielding from inclement weather, too. The Nike Pro HyperWarm Hood gives players an extra insulative layer when training and playing in cold temperatures. The hood's form-fitting design slides easily under a helmet or can be worn on its own or converted to a neck gaiter.
Padded Shorts
American football is mainly a running and passing game, but watch any National Football League (NFL) or recreational match, and the amount of time a player spends on the ground is often comparable to their time spent vertically.
And no matter what position, a snug pair of padded shorts can go a long way with regard to comfort. The Nike Pro HyperStrong Shorts feature foam padding designed to absorb the impact of tackles and tumbles but are still lightweight and breathable enough to not impede play.
American Football Gear Bags
American football gear, including the protection equipment listed here, tends to take up a hefty amount of space within a player's changing room and bag. Make room for every must-have protective American football item with a duffel bag from Nike.
The Nike Utility Power bag, for example, holds up to 51 litres (or 13.5 gallons) of goods, but features a durable construction and variety of handles and adjustable straps for comfortable carrying.
Words by Julia Sullivan ACE-C.P.T.