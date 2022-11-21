How to Manage Exhaustion During the First Trimester, According to Experts

There is a special kind of exhaustion that may wash over you when you're newly pregnant. "The fatigue of the first trimester is unparalleled", says Amanda Williams, MD, a board-certified obstetrician-gynaecologist in Oakland, California, and a member of the Nike (M)ove Like a Mother advisory board. "It's the time when the foetus and the placenta are growing the most rapidly, so there is such a metabolic demand on your body". It's also when certain hormones, such as oestrogen, progesterone and HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin, the pregnancy hormone released by the placenta), rise sharply, which can make you feel, well, rubbish.

Think of it this way: your body is beginning to grow a human and build its home for the next nine-ish months, so it's no wonder you may not feel energised to get off the sofa, let alone exercise (truly, no shade). Even pro athletes feel sidelined at this stage: Adia Barnes, a Nike athlete, the head coach of the University of Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team, and a mum of two, remembers feeling "just tremendous fatigue" during her first trimester.

Still, you don't have to let the exhaustion keep you down. Here's how to manage.