Up to 50% Off

Play on with up to 50% off selected gear. Shop

Coaching and Nutrition

Don't Be Scared of Strength

By Joe Holder

Don't Be Scared of Strength Training

Learn about the different types of strength and how you can incorporate them all into your workouts.

A common misperception with some of my clients is that if you lift heavy weights, you'll automatically put on excess muscle mass and end up looking like a professional bodybuilder. But for most people, adding strength is less about bulking up and more about structural insurance—helping your body be strong enough to do the work you're asking it to do.

There are actually different types of strength, and my workouts incorporate all of them.

  1. Maximal Strength: I keep the strength focused on asking clients to push or lift the heaviest amount of weight they can, working to their capacity, and then steadily increasing that maximum capacity.
  2. Functional Strength: Other times, the strength focus is on just having a general body weight competency, being able to move your own weight through a routine without having to add additional weight.
  3. Strength Endurance: This is when you apply your strength over a long period of time without excessive fatigue—think 15 reps or more, or when you have to keep going, like climbing a steep hill.
Don't Be Scared of Strength Training

Strength is so important because it helps you move in functional ways—carrying your shopping, lifting your kid, putting your suitcase into the overhead locker. Rather than being afraid to bulk up, trust that the strength exercises will just help you move more efficiently as part of a quality programme.

Don't Be Scared of Strength Training

Join Nike Training Club

Get access to our world-class experts and trainers to help you stay active and healthy.

Download
Don't Be Scared of Strength Training

Join Nike Training Club

Get access to our world-class experts and trainers to help you stay active and healthy.

Download