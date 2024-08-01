BGirl India: a letter to my older self

I know things get tough sometimes: work piling up, practise getting mad busy, that crushing feeling when we lose a battle. When it builds up, it’s a lot.



So just in case you need to hear this right now: keep going.



We’ve overcome so many obstacles already. And we’ve grown from all of them. Every loss makes us a better breaker because we let ourselves feel the sadness (like, really feel it), then we bounce back, and we go harder.