The 5 Best Running Gloves You Can Buy at Nike

The Best Nike Running Gloves
Buying Guide
These top running gloves from Nike are designed to keep athletes comfy in chilly weather.
As long as conditions are safe, winter weather doesn't need to get in the way of your training schedule. You can avoid numb, frozen fingers with a pair of well-designed running gloves.
Nike running gloves are equipped with warm, quick-drying fabrics to keep the hands cosy without getting clammy. And all of these top Nike gloves are equipped with touchscreen-compatible fingertip grips so you can easily access apps, like Nike Run Club.
Read on to learn more about the best running gloves Nike offers, and choose which style is best for you.
(Related: How to Clean Running Shoes)
The Best Nike Running Gloves
1.For Adjustability Mid Run: Nike Transform Women's Running Gloves
Nike Transform Running Gloves offer runners a bottom glove layer with Nike Dri-FIT Technology and a top mitten layer to shield the hands from wind and water, while providing an extra layer of insulation. As the hands warm up during the run, the mitten layer can be tucked away.
(Related: 11 Gift Ideas for Runners)
2.For the Chilliest Runs: Nike Sphere 360 Men's and Women's Running Gloves
Nike Sphere 360 Gloves feature an insulating design that circulates an athlete's body heat to provide complete, cosy warmth from palm to fingertip. You'll also find fitted cuffs and a reflective-design graphic on the gloves.
3.For Long Runs: Nike Accelerate Men's and Women's Running Gloves
For going the distance in chilly weather, opt for gloves that are lightweight and breathable to avoid unwanted clammy hands. The Nike Accelerate Running Gloves are designed with airy, sweat-wicking materials to ensure hands stay warm and dry, and the fitted cuff holds in warmth.
4.For Lightweight Coverage: Nike Women's Base Layer Running Gloves
Lightweight, fast-drying fabric makes the Nike Base Layer Gloves ideal for athletes seeking light coverage on runs in milder temperatures. Or, on the coldest of days, these gloves have a thin, low profile that allows them to be easily layered under another pair of gloves.
5.For Wet, Windy Runs: Nike Shield Phenom Men's and Women's Running Gloves
For runners facing the toughest conditions, the Nike Shield Phenom Running Gloves are a top choice. The outer shell of the glove is waterproof and wind resistant, while the inner portion contains soft, comfortable fabric. And glove clips make them easy to store together.
Words by Julia Sullivan, ACE-certified CPT