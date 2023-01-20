The 7 Best Nike Winter Coat Styles for Kids
Buying Guide
From insulating parkas and puffers to sleek windbreakers and rain jackets, these Nike winter coats for kids are designed for a variety of weather types.
Like a tractioned pair of snow boots or a cosy beanie, a durable and insulating winter jacket is a wardrobe essential for kids. Whether the kid in your life is dressing for a snowy wonderland or a sloshy, rainy haze, Nike offers an assortment of youth winter coats for a range of ages and different wintry weather conditions.
These jackets come in sizes for older kids (ages 7 to 15), younger kids (ages 3 to 7), toddlers and babies. From synthetic-fill puffer jackets to water-resistant outer shells, check out the best Nike winter coats for kids below.
(Related: Shop These Nike Gift Ideas for Kids)
The Best Nike Winter Coats for Kids
1. Nike Kids' Puffer Jackets
For an everyday winter jacket to keep little ones warm as they play outside or walk to school, opt for a puffer jacket. Many Nike kids' puffer jackets feature synthetic-fill insulation, which is durable and quick-drying, while offering pillowy and cosy warmth.
Many styles feature a water-repellent finish to keep kids dry in rainy or snowy weather, and most are hooded to help keep their heads and necks warm.
And, as a bonus, Nike kids' synthetic-fill puffer jackets are machine-washable.
(Related: How to Wash a Down Jacket)
Tip: Some Nike kids' jackets feature an inside tag where kids can write their name. To make hand-me-downs easier, these tags feature multiple name slots, so the next kid can write their name when it's time to pass on the coat.
2. Nike Kids' Parkas
A long parka is another versatile winter jacket option for kids, especially the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) Storm-FIT jackets with a convertible design. With a removable bottom section, this jacket can be worn so that it falls at the knees or hips.
On extra chilly days that call for more coverage, kids can leave the jacket long. On warmer days, simply use the hidden zip to convert the jacket into a shorter, hip-length style.
Some parkas, including the Nike ACG convertible styles, feature Nike Storm-FIT technology, which is designed to resist elements like wind and water to help keep kids comfortable in harsh weather conditions.
3. Nike Kids' Rain Jackets
When rain and sleet are the norm throughout winter, an insulating winter jacket may not be necessary for everyday wear. You may want to opt for a rain jacket instead.
In addition to several varieties designed with Nike Storm-FIT technology, you'll also find Nike Dri-FIT Technology embedded in many Nike rain jackets. This fabric helps moisture quickly evaporate off the surface of the fabric, helping keep kids dry. Mesh lining in some styles provides additional breathability.
For the best protection against precipitation, look for waterproof woven fabrics and seam-sealed taping to lock out moisture.
4. Nike Kids' Windbreakers
For windy outings during the winter, like outdoor training sessions, bike rides or midday playtime at school, equip the kid in your life with a durable Nike windbreaker. With a lightweight construction and a roomy build so that it can be layered over jumpers or sweatshirts, Nike windbreakers help protect kids from blustery weather.
Most Nike windbreakers for kids have cinched cuffs and a banded hem to help secure the jacket in the face of wind and some feature a water-repellent finish too.
5. Nike Kids' Gilets
For layering underneath heavy winter coats or on top of long-sleeve shirts or hoodies, consider choosing a gilet for the kid in your life. A great gilet can serve as a standalone outer layer on warmer winter days. Or, in frigid temperatures, kids can wear a gilet underneath a bulkier puffer jacket for an extra touch of warmth.
The Nike Sportswear Synthetic-Fill Gilet, for example, is a cosy, puffy gilet with synthetic insulation to keep the core toasty. Two big front pockets with flap closures let kids store essentials when they're on the go.
6. Nike Kids' Fleece Jackets
For kids who want a super-soft and cosy winter layer, go with a Nike fleece jacket. The fluffy fleece inner lining makes these jackets well-suited for lounging at home, walking to school in milder temperatures or (like a gilet) layering beneath another winter jacket for extra-chilly occasions, like a trip to the mountain to ski or snowboard.
7. Nike Kids' Anorak Jackets
Another jacket ideal for layering with other garments, Nike kids' anoraks keep out moisture and wind, without feeling bulky or heavy. The Nike Sportswear Anorak Jacket, for example, features a half-zip design and a mesh-lined front pocket to secure items.
Words by Julia Sullivan