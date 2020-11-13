Ankle Weights Are Back

The Real Weight of the Ankle Weight

Don't abandon your normal lifting routine just to go retro: wearing single-digit weights on your ankles all day isn't going to have a significant impact on your composition or performance. Ankle weights are more like resistance bands than a set of dumbbells, says Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso. Helpful, but you still need the challenge of heavier loads to kick-start the muscle-building process.



What ankle weights do offer is a chance to "fine-tune the way you work your body", says Godso. "When you perform moves in a very slow, very thoughtful way with even a light weight, it can lead to great results in strength, body awareness and muscular endurance".



If you've ever taken a Pilates or barre class, you're familiar with moving this way: slowly, thoughtfully, with control. The challenge in these workouts often comes from working one side or area of your body with slow, seemingly endless reps until the muscles there, even ones you'd never felt before, are completely fatigued, says Godso. Similarly, training one leg at a time with an ankle weight (picture lying on your side, lifting one ankle-weighted straight leg) can activate those smaller muscles, she says, because they all jump in to move the load and stabilise your body when your bigger muscles tire. Your core has to fight a bit harder than usual to keep your body stable too, adds Straub.