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Last updated: 3 July 2023
3 min read

In Partnership With Rebel Girls

Alex Morgan

From finding her favourite sport to becoming a national hero. Discover how Alex Morgan became an icon that goes far beyond the game.

Alex Morgan - Football Stories - Nike

Alex Morgan. Striker, American. Born: 2 July, 1989.

At eight years old, Alex Morgan declared she wanted to be in the Olympics—but she didn’t know which sport would get her there. Alex played everything. Some days, her parents drove her from softball practice to football practice and then to a basketball game! In high school, though, football became Alex’s favorite.

Alex fought through injuries and setbacks to make her way to the top—becoming a pro player and, eventually, a member of the U.S. National Women’s Team. There she was, 23 years old, in the buzzing city of London, at her very first Olympic Games.

The United States was in a semi-final match against Canada. The score was 3–3, and they were in extra time. It was now or never. In the final minute of the game, the ball soared toward Alex, who was near the goal. Defenders were everywhere. Alex leapt toward the sky and struck the ball with her head. The ball flew past her defenders and arced right into the net—and the crowd roared! Team USA won 4–3. And three days later, Alex brought home her very own Olympic gold medal.

“Always work hard, never give up, and fight until the end, because it's never really over until the whistle blows.”

— Alex Morgan

Meet other Rebel Girls

  • Alex Morgan - Football Stories - Nike, slide 1 of 6
    Grace Geyoro

    Grace has been proving the doubters wrong from the first time she kicked a ball. Discover how she became a star for both her club and country.

  • Alex Morgan - Football Stories - Nike, slide 2 of 6
    Chloe Kelly

    From the cages of London to the bright lights of the Lionesses, learn about the journey that led Chloe to score the most important goal in her country's history.

  • Alex Morgan - Football Stories - Nike, slide 3 of 6
    Kerolin Nicoli

    Faced with the possibility of never being able to play football again, Kerolin rose against the odds. Discover how she went from being brilliant in Brazil to a star in the USA.

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Alex Morgan - Football Stories - Nike

Illustrations by K. Wroten.

Originally published: 3 July 2023