Air Jordan Collection
Air Jordan 12
Original Release (1996)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (WHITE/BLACK – TAXI)
Original Price ($135)
Style Code (130690-101)
Air Jordan 12
Original Release (1996)
Designer (TINKER HATFIELD)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (WHITE/BLACK – TAXI)
Original Price ($135)
Style Code (130690-101)
Jordan Brings the Heat
Michael Jordan brought the literal heat in his 1996–1997 season, setting the stage for one of basketball's most transformative moments. In game five of The Finals—Jordan's famous "flu game"—he scored 38 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists against the Utah Jazz, all with a temperature of 39°C. His enduring drive ultimately helped lead his team to another title, serving as inspiration for the technology and construction of the AJ 12.
From the Vault
Designed to Shine
Released in 1996 and designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ 12 debuted in a black and white colourway, with inspiration drawn from the Japanese flag. The design built upon the legendary success of recent Air Jordan releases and took its place among collectors' favourites. In 1997, the AJ 12 was released in a red colourway, and was later retroed in other colours in 2003, 2009 and 2016.