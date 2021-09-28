What It Really Means to Live Your Best Life, According to AARMY Co-founder Angela Manuel-Davis

Coaching
Trained Podcast: Ground Yourself in Purpose with Angela Manuel Davis
Sometimes you can be your own biggest obstacle. Whether that's in or out of the gym, AARMY's chief motivational officer has the solution.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
"Living your best life" isn't about trading your 9-to-5 for margs on the beach (sorry). For Angela Manuel Davis, chief motivational officer (it's a thing!) and co-founder of indoor cycling and bootcamp studio AARMY, it means figuring out what motivates you and then giving it everything you've got. On this episode of Trained, the former USA Track & Field star joins host Jaclyn Byrer to share how she went from being intimidated by cycling to teaching Jay-Z and Oprah, and how—thanks to advice from her dad—her class became known as "church on a bike". She also explains why accountability and affirmations are total game-changers, how to create group-class vibes at home and what she does to recharge. In short? She tells us how we can all get the life we deserve.
"The unlock is knowing that you are worthy of the results on the other side of it. And a lot of times we get in our own way and we talk ourselves out of it before we even give ourselves a shot".
Angela Manuel Davis AARMY co-founder and chief motivational officer
