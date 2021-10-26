11 Tips to Help You Run Faster

There's no way around it: To run faster, you have to, well, run faster.

That doesn't mean you should be dropping a minute off your mile time overnight. A good training plan will build your speed gradually through a variety of workouts. Need some help? Check out the training programmes in the Nike Run Club App.

However you decide to map out your workouts, you'll want to include interval training. Intervals, which intersperse faster efforts with slower recovery, improve how efficiently your body uses oxygen (a key marker of aerobic fitness) more than moderate-intensity workouts do, according to research published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. And once you start to bring up your speed for short bursts, your overall pace during longer distances should start to improve too. These workouts can be as simple as alternating one minute of hard running (a pace at which you can't hold a conversation) with one minute of easy running (a pace that allows you to talk freely).

Typically, you should only be doing true sprint work—say, all-out 200-, 300- or 400-metre repetitions—every other week, says Jason Fitzgerald, a USA Track & Field-certified coach, the Head Coach of Strength Running, and the host of The Strength Running Podcast. That kind of workout is one of the more stressful parts of your training, so you need more time to recover, he explains. On your off weeks, he adds, you can do longer intervals, like 800-metre or mile repetitions, at that slightly easier can't-talk pace to keep making speed and endurance gains.