Nike SB Air Force 1: A Skate Shoe Built on an Iconic Silhouette

This shoe combines the look of the classic low-top Air Force 1 with skate-specific innovation and engineering, featuring an Air unit in the heel for impact protection, reduced midsole height for improved board feel and a modified herringbone tread pattern for optimal grip and flexibility.

A reinforced, padded tongue, internal straps and fit pods in the collar lining allow athletes to feel secure on their board—whether they're riding with their shoes laced or unlaced. A revised toe profile and durable stitch-turned seams provide crucial control for skaters of all abilities.

These innovations were driven by feedback from the Nike SB team, whose insights on early samples informed a design that's comfortable and skate-ready straight out of the box—all while staying true to the classic style of the original silhouette.

"We had to find the right balance between delivering for skateboarders and honouring an icon", said Mau Rosillo, a member of Nike's Colour Design team. "The design team considered every performance detail—the midsole, the outsole, the treads and the upper—and packaged it into the Air Force 1. If we would've lost one or the other, we wouldn't be here".