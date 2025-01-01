  1. Nike Sportswear
    2. /
  2. New Releases

New Girls Sportswear(28)

Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
€144.99
Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set
Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set Sneaker-Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure
Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set
Sneaker-Building Kit with Exclusive Minifigure
€99.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage Backpack (25L)
Coming Soon
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage
Backpack (25L)
€42.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
€29.99
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
€109.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Girls' Cropped T-Shirt
Coming Soon
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Girls' Cropped T-Shirt
€24.99
Nike Air Max Dn8
Nike Air Max Dn8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn8
Older Kids' Shoes
€159.99
Nike Field General
Nike Field General Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Field General
Older Kids' Shoes
€74.99
Nike Sportswear Lifestyle Essentials 2-Piece Set
Nike Sportswear Lifestyle Essentials 2-Piece Set Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear Lifestyle Essentials 2-Piece Set
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
€44.99
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
€104.99
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Baby/Toddler Shoes
€69.99
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
€119.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
€19.99
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
€59.99
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground Older Kids' (Boys') Button-Down Top
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Older Kids' (Boys') Button-Down Top
€59.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
€64.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
€44.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
€27.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
€69.99
Nike Swoosh 1
Nike Swoosh 1 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Swoosh 1
Baby/Toddler Shoes
€59.99
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
€84.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
€27.99
Nike
Nike Younger Kids' Hooded Chevron Puffer Jacket
Nike
Younger Kids' Hooded Chevron Puffer Jacket
€79.99
Nike Futura Coated Fuel Pack
Nike Futura Coated Fuel Pack Lunch Bag (3L)
Nike Futura Coated Fuel Pack
Lunch Bag (3L)
€27.99
Nike
Nike Younger Kids' 2-Piece Beanie and Gloves Set
Nike
Younger Kids' 2-Piece Beanie and Gloves Set
€22.99
Nike Baby Essentials
Nike Baby Essentials Baby Long-Sleeve Bodysuits (3 Pack)
Nike Baby Essentials
Baby Long-Sleeve Bodysuits (3 Pack)
€29.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Baby Tech Fleece 2-Piece Full-Zip Set
Nike Sportswear
Baby Tech Fleece 2-Piece Full-Zip Set
€94.99