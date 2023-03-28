Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Cross Training

      Cross Training

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Men's Training Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Training Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 4
      Women's Training Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Nike Metcon 8 By You Custom Men's Training Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Custom Men's Training Shoes
      €169.99
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Nike Metcon 8 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Custom Women's Training Shoes
      €169.99
      Nike Savaleos
      Nike Savaleos Weightlifting Shoe
      Nike Savaleos
      Weightlifting Shoe
      €129.99
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      €134.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12
      Women's Training Shoes
      €74.99
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      €144.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Men's Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Men's Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Metcon 8 MF
      Nike Metcon 8 MF Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 MF
      Men's Training Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase Women's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Women's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      €134.99
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase AMP
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase AMP Men's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase AMP
      Men's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      €149.99
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Women's Training Shoes
      €149.99
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Premium
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 4 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      €124.99
      Nike MC Trainer
      Nike MC Trainer Women's Training Shoes
      Nike MC Trainer
      Women's Training Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Air Monarch IV
      Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Training Shoe
      Nike Air Monarch IV
      Men's Training Shoe
      €74.99

      Cross-Training Products

      Intensify your workouts with the proper cross training gear from Nike. Whether you are getting back into a fitness routine, maintaining strength or building power in the off season, Nike has the cross-training shoes and apparel to help you reach your goals. Find the latest styles of women’s cross trainers and men's cross-training shoes in a variety of colours. Shop Metcons, the ideal shoe for circuit training or shop Romaleos to feel the stability and support during weightlifting sessions. Explore all Nike cross-training clothes to find your favourite training t-shirts, shorts and leggings to pair with your trainers for a gym ready look. Don't forget to check out cross-training equipment to find bags and backpacks to safely carry your gear to and from the gym, water bottles to keep you hydrated and many more products.