Warm leggings & tights: cold-weather workouts
Whether you're a runner, gym-goer or team sports player, your training doesn't stop for bad weather. That's why we make our winter leggings from insulating fabrics that lock in warmth when the temperature drops. Expect lightweight and durable weaves that give you the protection you need without weighing you down. Plus, body-hugging silhouettes create a sculpted finish and compress your muscles for faster recovery. With iconic style and the Nike Swoosh stamped across the collection, you can expect cosy layers that look as good as they feel.
Warmth for tough conditions
When the temperature drops, our thermal leggings give you the protection you need to train safely. Our innovative Therma-FIT technology works to lock in body heat to keep muscles warm. That means you get extra protection against injury and can recover faster at the end of your workout. The smart fleece fabric is also soft against the skin, with a fluffy feel that's super cosy. Once you get moving, temperature-regulating technology in the fabric responds to keep your body at the perfect temperature. That means you can stay focused on your goals, no matter the weather.
Achieve your dreams
Cycling to work? Heading to an outdoor PT session? Tackling your marathon training on a frosty morning? Wherever your workout takes you, our warm leggings will keep you snug and protected. Look out for high-rise waistbands in no-roll contoured designs that stay in place as you move. Meanwhile, squat-proof weaves deliver the coverage you need to stretch, lunge or sprint with confidence. And as you start to work up a sweat, pairs with mesh panels in high-heat areas deliver extra ventilation.
Play at your peak
Show up and deal with whatever the weather sends your way in pro-quality winter tights built for athletes. We use sleek silhouettes and flexible fabrics that feel like a second skin, so they're easy to layer under your joggers or shorts. With plenty of styles to choose from, you'll find the perfect option to suit you. We've got classic monochrome designs to complement your workout wardrobe, as well as bold shades that make a statement on the pitch. We engineer our material with plenty of stretch, so you can sprint, turn and tackle with total freedom. Opt for winter leggings with practical zip pockets to keep essentials close at hand, too.
Keep your cool
Because pushing yourself to your limits means working up a sweat, our winter leggings range includes pairs made with our acclaimed Dri-FIT technology. This moisture-wicking fabric draws sweat away from your body, dispersing it across the garment's surface, so it can evaporate quickly. Meanwhile, breathable weaves ensure air can circulate freely around your body. This helps you shed excess heat easily, so you can stay fresh, dry and in control.
A better future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Ready to join us? Choose warm tights with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.