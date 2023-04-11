Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      High Waisted Leggings & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (1)
      High-Waisted
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      €59.99
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €59.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Logo Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Logo Leggings
      €47.99
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      €69.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      €44.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      Nike Air
      Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings (Plus Size)
      €47.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      €64.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Waisted Ribbed Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike Air
      Women's High-Waisted Ribbed Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Dance Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted Dance Leggings
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Printed Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Printed Training Shorts
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Nike Air
      Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      €64.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings