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Nike Black Friday Trainers & Shoes Deals 2026

(331)
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Men‘s shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Women's Slide
Jordan NOLA
Women's Slide
30% off
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
30% off
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'One 'Lem and Lime' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
30% off
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
30% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Trunner O/S
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Sold Out
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Men's Running Shoe
Nike Initiator
Men's Running Shoe
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Nike Court Vision Low FL Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Men's Shoes
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men‘s shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Men's Slides
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Nike Court Vision Low FL Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low FL
Men's Shoes
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men‘s shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Men's Slides
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off

Nike Black Friday trainers: find your stride 2026

From old-school designs to next-gen tech, you'll find iconic footwear in our Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Whether you're racking up the miles, going for a PB in the gym or hitting the streets in new kicks, you can expect a supportive and comfortable feel with each step you take. Explore our Nike Black Friday 2026 trainer deals to help get you where you need to go. Choose shoes with innovative details to get you ahead of the competition, or go for trainers with a retro throwback feel – mid-tops with vintage b-ball designs have that vintage look.

Discover old and new favourites

Look out for shoes with Max Air units in the Nike Black Friday shoe sale. Our Air units first appeared in our footwear in 1978, and they're still delivering the lightweight cushioning and relentless comfort that you love. With Air units underfoot, the ride feels impossibly soft and springy. Plus, Air Max trainers with OG design features like ribbing and visible stitching create a modernised look with the timeless details of retro trainers. Or choose our latest releases that offer an edgy and futuristic appearance with translucent rubber and streamlined designs.

Stay comfortable in breathable trainers

Ventilation keeps feet cool when you're pushing hard in the heat. Nike Black Friday trainers with breathable mesh let cool air in, so feet feel comfy and dry – and you'll have the focus you need to push on. Mesh trainers have reinforced details to provide durability that stands up to the challenges of your workouts. Look out for Nike Black Friday trainer deals on footwear with reinforced heels that create security and support as your foot rolls through your stride.

Stay supported in every sport

Rubber outsoles provide durable traction on the ground when you're stepping and jumping. You get a stable ride mile after mile on the track, pavement or treadmill. Nike Black Friday shoes with rubber outsoles deliver intense grip during toe-offs for a responsive feeling against the surface you're on. Plus, grooved outsoles create flexibility, so your shoes bend with your feet as they move naturally.

Functional & futuristic Nike Black Friday trainers

When it comes to our trainers, it's the details that count. Classic design features like the iconic Swoosh merge with mesh panels for next-level style. Go for monochromatic designs or solid black or white kicks that go with anything, from your workout gear to streetwear. Or look for brightly coloured footwear in the Nike Black Friday trainers sale if you want to stand out from the crowd.

Gear up with innovative features

Shoes with pull tabs on the heel and tongue let you get them on quickly, so you're ready for training at a moment's notice. Innovative lacing systems create a custom fit that means your feet are locked in place. Look out for trainers with a speed lacing design that delivers a fuss-free way to get your most secure fit. No matter where you're going, you can get there in comfort with our Nike Black Friday deals.