School Clothes & PE Kit

(716)
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Long-Sleeve Oxford Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Club Rules
Men's Long-Sleeve Oxford Top
99,99 €
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Tennis Trousers
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Tennis Trousers
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
99,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
149,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
24,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
+1
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
32,99 €
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Men's Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
Men's Tennis Polo
44,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
15,99 €
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
15,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
49,99 €
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
54,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
39,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
49,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
89,99 €
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Windrunner
Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
124,99 €
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
34,99 €
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
44,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
32,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
69,99 €
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
42,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
74,99 €
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
15,99 €
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Men's Max90 Tennis T-Shirt
Bestseller
NikeCourt
Men's Max90 Tennis T-Shirt
34,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Dress
Coming Soon
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Dress
99,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
19,99 €
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
22,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
64,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
39,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
49,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
89,99 €
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Windrunner
Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
124,99 €
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
34,99 €
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Top
44,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
32,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
69,99 €
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
42,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
74,99 €
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
15,99 €
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Men's Max90 Tennis T-Shirt
Bestseller
NikeCourt
Men's Max90 Tennis T-Shirt
34,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Dress
Coming Soon
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Dress
99,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
19,99 €
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
22,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
64,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €