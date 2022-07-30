Rise to the occasion in style that soars. This shoe reworks an icon's original magic with a platform sole and low-cut silhouette. Air cushioning keeps you lifted, and sleek leather in contrasting colours adds visual interest.
5 Stars
ayannai - 30 Jul 2022
I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!
JuliaS452462781 - 02 Mar 2022
Idealne!