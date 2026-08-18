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Highly Rated
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men's Shoes - White/University Red/University Red/Midnight Navy

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'

Men‘s shoes

119,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men's Shoes - White/University Red/University Red/Midnight Navy
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Rep US Football as you celebrate the sport's biggest stage with iconic streetwear style. Like all LV8s, this one has classic '80s construction, a subtle platform and a sleek leather upper. Unlike others, it honours the red, white and blue with an embroidered team crest.


  • Colour Shown: White/University Red/University Red/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IQ0407-100

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'

119,99 €

Rep US Football as you celebrate the sport's biggest stage with iconic streetwear style. Like all LV8s, this one has classic '80s construction, a subtle platform and a sleek leather upper. Unlike others, it honours the red, white and blue with an embroidered team crest.

Benefits

  • The leather upper, featuring a perforated toe box, is both breathable and comfortable.
  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Padded collar
  • Foam midsole
  • Colour Shown: White/University Red/University Red/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IQ0407-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (20)

4.9 stars

  • Perfekt wie immer

    AlexandraW125204165

    Der Schuh sieht gut aus und hat den gewohnten Tragekomfort!

  • Air force schoenen zijn tijdloos!

    Berry67197578

    Ik zou 5 sterren geven als deze schoen nog iets gepersonaliseerd zou kunnen worden. Verder mooie air force schoenen.

  • As always great shoe

    RobH818882133

    Just like all my other Air Force shoes they fit perfectly. The swoosh has a little sprinkle in it.i can wear these all day long, even in warm circumstances.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA' Men's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'USA'

119,99 €

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