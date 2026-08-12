Back to School Clothing & Sportswear

(722)
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Ανδρική μακρυμάνικη μπλούζα Oxford
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Club Rules
Ανδρική μακρυμάνικη μπλούζα Oxford
99,99 €
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Ανδρικό παντελόνι τένις
NikeCourt Heritage
Ανδρικό παντελόνι τένις
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Φούστα-σορτς γκολφ για μεγάλα κορίτσια
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Sportswear
Φούστα-σορτς γκολφ για μεγάλα κορίτσια
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Μπλούζα με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος για μεγάλα παιδιά
+2
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Μπλούζα με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος για μεγάλα παιδιά
79,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Ανδρικό φλις παντελόνι φόρμας
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Tech
Ανδρικό φλις παντελόνι φόρμας
99,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Ανδρικό φλις τζάκετ Windrunner με φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Tech
Ανδρικό φλις τζάκετ Windrunner με φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft® Ανδρικό puffer τζάκετ Therma-FIT σε ριχτή γραμμή
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Ανδρικό puffer τζάκετ Therma-FIT σε ριχτή γραμμή
149,99 €
Φλις Nike Studio μεσαίου βάρους
Φλις Nike Studio μεσαίου βάρους Γυναικεία μπλούζα με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος σε φαρδιά γραμμή
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Φλις Nike Studio μεσαίου βάρους
Γυναικεία μπλούζα με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος σε φαρδιά γραμμή
69,99 €
Φλις Nike Studio μεσαίου βάρους
Φλις Nike Studio μεσαίου βάρους Γυναικείο φούτερ σε φαρδιά γραμμή με crew λαιμόκοψη
+1
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Φλις Nike Studio μεσαίου βάρους
Γυναικείο φούτερ σε φαρδιά γραμμή με crew λαιμόκοψη
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Γυναικείο σορτς μεσαίου ύψους Dri-FIT 2 σε 1 8 cm
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike One
Γυναικείο σορτς μεσαίου ύψους Dri-FIT 2 σε 1 8 cm
44,99 €
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς Dri-FIT 2 σε 1 για τρέξιμο
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Flow
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς Dri-FIT 2 σε 1 για τρέξιμο
44,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Γυναικείο σορτς Dri-FIT μεσαίου καβάλου για τρέξιμο 2 σε 1
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Swift
Γυναικείο σορτς Dri-FIT μεσαίου καβάλου για τρέξιμο 2 σε 1
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς ποδηλασίας 20 cm
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike One
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς ποδηλασίας 20 cm
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Ανδρικό T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Ανδρικό T-Shirt
24,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Ανδρικό T-Shirt fitness
+1
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Dri-FIT
Ανδρικό T-Shirt fitness
32,99 €
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Ανδρική μπλούζα πόλο για τένις
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
Ανδρική μπλούζα πόλο για τένις
44,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Ανδρικό ευέλικτο σορτς 2 σε 1 Dri-FIT 18 cm
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Unlimited
Ανδρικό ευέλικτο σορτς 2 σε 1 Dri-FIT 18 cm
69,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Ανδρικό ευέλικτο σορτς χωρίς επένδυση Dri-FIT 18 cm
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Unlimited
Ανδρικό ευέλικτο σορτς χωρίς επένδυση Dri-FIT 18 cm
59,99 €
Nike Everyday Plus "Rift"
Nike Everyday Plus "Rift" Ανάλαφρες κάλτσες μέχρι τον αστράγαλο με διαχωρισμένα δάχτυλα
Nike Everyday Plus "Rift"
Ανάλαφρες κάλτσες μέχρι τον αστράγαλο με διαχωρισμένα δάχτυλα
15,99 €
Nike Everyday Plus "Rift"
Nike Everyday Plus "Rift" Ανάλαφρες κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους με διαχωρισμένα δάχτυλα (ένα ζευγάρι)
Nike Everyday Plus "Rift"
Ανάλαφρες κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους με διαχωρισμένα δάχτυλα (ένα ζευγάρι)
15,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με κανονικό μήκος
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Pro Sculpt
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με κανονικό μήκος
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς Dri-FIT 2 σε 1 8 cm
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike One
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο σορτς Dri-FIT 2 σε 1 8 cm
44,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με κανονικό μήκος
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike One Seamless Front
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν με κανονικό μήκος
49,99 €
Nike Indy High Support
Nike Indy High Support Αθλητικός ρυθμιζόμενος στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Indy High Support
Αθλητικός ρυθμιζόμενος στηθόδεσμος με ενίσχυση
54,99 €
Εκτός έδρας Μπαρτσελόνα 2026/27 Stadium
Εκτός έδρας Μπαρτσελόνα 2026/27 Stadium Γυναικεία ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Kobe Dri-FIT Replica
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Εκτός έδρας Μπαρτσελόνα 2026/27 Stadium
Γυναικεία ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Kobe Dri-FIT Replica
109,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Γυναικείο σορτς μεσαίου ύψους με επένδυση εσωτερικού σορτς Dri-FIT 8 cm
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike One
Γυναικείο σορτς μεσαίου ύψους με επένδυση εσωτερικού σορτς Dri-FIT 8 cm
39,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike One
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8
49,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8
Nike Pro Seamless
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8
54,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 για τρέξιμο
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Tempo
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 για τρέξιμο
59,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 για τρέξιμο με τσέπες
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Swift
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 για τρέξιμο με τσέπες
89,99 €
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Γυναικείο ντένιμ τζάκετ σε φαρδιά γραμμή
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Windrunner
Γυναικείο ντένιμ τζάκετ σε φαρδιά γραμμή
124,99 €
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Γυναικεία κοντομάνικη μπλούζα Dri-FIT
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike One Classic
Γυναικεία κοντομάνικη μπλούζα Dri-FIT
34,99 €
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Γυναικείο tank top Dri-FIT
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike One Classic
Γυναικείο tank top Dri-FIT
29,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Παντελόνι φόρμας για μεγάλα παιδιά
+2
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Παντελόνι φόρμας για μεγάλα παιδιά
69,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Μακρυμάνικη μπλούζα Dri-FIT με φερμουάρ στο μισό μήκος για μεγάλα κορίτσια
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Tempo
Μακρυμάνικη μπλούζα Dri-FIT με φερμουάρ στο μισό μήκος για μεγάλα κορίτσια
44,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Κολάν για μεγάλα κορίτσια
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pro
Κολάν για μεγάλα κορίτσια
44,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Κοντομάνικη μπλούζα Dri-FIT για τρέξιμο για παιδιά
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Miler
Κοντομάνικη μπλούζα Dri-FIT για τρέξιμο για παιδιά
32,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Σορτς προπόνησης Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
+1
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Miler
Σορτς προπόνησης Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
29,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Μακρυμάνικη εφαρμοστή μπλούζα Dri-FIT με φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος για κορίτσια
Nike Mavn
Μακρυμάνικη εφαρμοστή μπλούζα Dri-FIT με φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος για κορίτσια
69,99 €
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Πλεκτό tank top Dri-FIT για κορίτσια
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike MAVN
Πλεκτό tank top Dri-FIT για κορίτσια
42,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Ψηλόμεσο κολάν για κορίτσια
Nike Mavn
Ψηλόμεσο κολάν για κορίτσια
74,99 €
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Κάλτσες προπόνησης μέχρι τον αστράγαλο (τρία ζευγάρια)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Κάλτσες προπόνησης μέχρι τον αστράγαλο (τρία ζευγάρια)
15,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους με φλοράλ δαντέλα για παιδιά (3 ζευγάρια)
Μόλις κυκλοφόρησε
Jordan
Κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους με φλοράλ δαντέλα για παιδιά (3 ζευγάρια)
17,99 €
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Παιδικές κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους με αντικραδασμική προστασία (έξι ζευγάρια)
Μόλις κυκλοφόρησε
Nike Everyday
Παιδικές κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους με αντικραδασμική προστασία (έξι ζευγάρια)
19,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt για μεγάλα παιδιά
+2
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt για μεγάλα παιδιά
17,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt για μεγάλα παιδιά
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt για μεγάλα παιδιά
19,99 €
Εκτός έδρας Τσέλσι 2026/27 Stadium
Εκτός έδρας Τσέλσι 2026/27 Stadium Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT Replica
Εξατομίκευση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Εκτός έδρας Τσέλσι 2026/27 Stadium
Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT Replica
109,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους (τρία ζευγάρια)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους (τρία ζευγάρια)
17,99 €
Εκτός έδρας Μπαρτσελόνα 2026/27 Stadium
Εκτός έδρας Μπαρτσελόνα 2026/27 Stadium Γυναικεία ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Kobe Dri-FIT Replica
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Εκτός έδρας Μπαρτσελόνα 2026/27 Stadium
Γυναικεία ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Kobe Dri-FIT Replica
109,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Γυναικείο σορτς μεσαίου ύψους με επένδυση εσωτερικού σορτς Dri-FIT 8 cm
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike One
Γυναικείο σορτς μεσαίου ύψους με επένδυση εσωτερικού σορτς Dri-FIT 8 cm
39,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike One
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8
49,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8
Nike Pro Seamless
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8
54,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 για τρέξιμο
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Tempo
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 για τρέξιμο
59,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 για τρέξιμο με τσέπες
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Swift
Γυναικείο ψηλόμεσο κολάν 7/8 για τρέξιμο με τσέπες
89,99 €
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Γυναικείο ντένιμ τζάκετ σε φαρδιά γραμμή
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Windrunner
Γυναικείο ντένιμ τζάκετ σε φαρδιά γραμμή
124,99 €
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Γυναικεία κοντομάνικη μπλούζα Dri-FIT
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike One Classic
Γυναικεία κοντομάνικη μπλούζα Dri-FIT
34,99 €
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Γυναικείο tank top Dri-FIT
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike One Classic
Γυναικείο tank top Dri-FIT
29,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Παντελόνι φόρμας για μεγάλα παιδιά
+2
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Παντελόνι φόρμας για μεγάλα παιδιά
69,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Μακρυμάνικη μπλούζα Dri-FIT με φερμουάρ στο μισό μήκος για μεγάλα κορίτσια
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Tempo
Μακρυμάνικη μπλούζα Dri-FIT με φερμουάρ στο μισό μήκος για μεγάλα κορίτσια
44,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Κολάν για μεγάλα κορίτσια
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Pro
Κολάν για μεγάλα κορίτσια
44,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Κοντομάνικη μπλούζα Dri-FIT για τρέξιμο για παιδιά
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike Miler
Κοντομάνικη μπλούζα Dri-FIT για τρέξιμο για παιδιά
32,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Σορτς προπόνησης Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
+1
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Miler
Σορτς προπόνησης Dri-FIT για μεγάλα παιδιά
29,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Μακρυμάνικη εφαρμοστή μπλούζα Dri-FIT με φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος για κορίτσια
Nike Mavn
Μακρυμάνικη εφαρμοστή μπλούζα Dri-FIT με φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος για κορίτσια
69,99 €
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Πλεκτό tank top Dri-FIT για κορίτσια
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Nike MAVN
Πλεκτό tank top Dri-FIT για κορίτσια
42,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Ψηλόμεσο κολάν για κορίτσια
Nike Mavn
Ψηλόμεσο κολάν για κορίτσια
74,99 €
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Κάλτσες προπόνησης μέχρι τον αστράγαλο (τρία ζευγάρια)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Κάλτσες προπόνησης μέχρι τον αστράγαλο (τρία ζευγάρια)
15,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους με φλοράλ δαντέλα για παιδιά (3 ζευγάρια)
Μόλις κυκλοφόρησε
Jordan
Κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους με φλοράλ δαντέλα για παιδιά (3 ζευγάρια)
17,99 €
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Παιδικές κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους με αντικραδασμική προστασία (έξι ζευγάρια)
Μόλις κυκλοφόρησε
Nike Everyday
Παιδικές κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους με αντικραδασμική προστασία (έξι ζευγάρια)
19,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt για μεγάλα παιδιά
+2
Κορυφαίο σε πωλήσεις
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt για μεγάλα παιδιά
17,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt για μεγάλα παιδιά
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt για μεγάλα παιδιά
19,99 €
Εκτός έδρας Τσέλσι 2026/27 Stadium
Εκτός έδρας Τσέλσι 2026/27 Stadium Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT Replica
Εξατομίκευση
Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά
Εκτός έδρας Τσέλσι 2026/27 Stadium
Ανδρική ποδοσφαιρική φανέλα Nike Dri-FIT Replica
109,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους (τρία ζευγάρια)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους (τρία ζευγάρια)
17,99 €

Back-to-school clothing: term-time essentials for active kids

Kit them out in comfort this term with our hardworking school clothes for PE and beyond. White T-shirts made from sweat-wicking, quick-drying materials stay fresh and comfortable during tough sessions. Meanwhile, our PE shorts are lightweight and breathable, so nothing holds them back from reaching their goals. On chilly days, choose soft hoodies and jogging trousers in roomy cuts crafted from snug brushed fleece.


Apparel that gives them confidence


At Nike, we believe all children deserve the chance to play sports, whether they're rising stars or picking up a racquet for the first time. We design our clothing for school to help them breeze fearlessly through PE class, training sessions and all those lessons in between. Junior track athletes will love our tanks and leggings with added stretch, so clothes feel close and secure. Look out for high-waisted leggings in stretchy yet tough materials for reliable coverage. Meanwhile, our soft and comfortable junior sports bras give girls the support and confidence to train hard and reach their potential.


Innovative sportswear that keeps its cool


When it comes to kids' sportswear, we've really done our homework. Here at Nike, you'll find back-to-school clothing essentials with innovative finishes that help regulate body heat. Keep an eye out for training tops, shorts and leggings featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed fabric moves sweat away from their skin so it dries faster, helping them to stay dry and comfortable. On cold-weather days, our brushed jersey joggers and hoodies nail the task of keeping kids toasty warm on and off the pitch.


Every day outerwear that works hard


Back-to-school clothing from Nike delivers comfort and style, long after the school bell rings. Think tracksuit tops built for layering, with plenty of room through the chest and sleeves for a comfortable feel. Smooth knit fabrics provide warmth minus the bulk. Meanwhile, you'll find lightweight jackets designed for rainy days, equipped with water-repellent finishes to keep them dry on the field and on the bike home. Look out for outerwear equipped with Nike Therma-FIT technology, which helps kids manage their body's natural heat and keeps them warm when temperatures drop.


Playing by the rules with style


Every athlete has to play by the rules. That's why our back-to-school clothes edit includes sleek styles in school-uniform-friendly shades. Black-on-black badging lets aspiring sports stars enjoy the timeless Nike Swoosh logo while sticking to the dress code. All without compromising on premium fabrics and innovative finishes that let them move freely and comfortably.


Looking out for the planet


We've put taking care of the planet on our curriculum. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose school clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.