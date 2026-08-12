Back-to-school clothing: term-time essentials for active kids
Kit them out in comfort this term with our hardworking school clothes for PE and beyond. White T-shirts made from sweat-wicking, quick-drying materials stay fresh and comfortable during tough sessions. Meanwhile, our PE shorts are lightweight and breathable, so nothing holds them back from reaching their goals. On chilly days, choose soft hoodies and jogging trousers in roomy cuts crafted from snug brushed fleece.
Apparel that gives them confidence
At Nike, we believe all children deserve the chance to play sports, whether they're rising stars or picking up a racquet for the first time. We design our clothing for school to help them breeze fearlessly through PE class, training sessions and all those lessons in between. Junior track athletes will love our tanks and leggings with added stretch, so clothes feel close and secure. Look out for high-waisted leggings in stretchy yet tough materials for reliable coverage. Meanwhile, our soft and comfortable junior sports bras give girls the support and confidence to train hard and reach their potential.
Innovative sportswear that keeps its cool
When it comes to kids' sportswear, we've really done our homework. Here at Nike, you'll find back-to-school clothing essentials with innovative finishes that help regulate body heat. Keep an eye out for training tops, shorts and leggings featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed fabric moves sweat away from their skin so it dries faster, helping them to stay dry and comfortable. On cold-weather days, our brushed jersey joggers and hoodies nail the task of keeping kids toasty warm on and off the pitch.
Every day outerwear that works hard
Back-to-school clothing from Nike delivers comfort and style, long after the school bell rings. Think tracksuit tops built for layering, with plenty of room through the chest and sleeves for a comfortable feel. Smooth knit fabrics provide warmth minus the bulk. Meanwhile, you'll find lightweight jackets designed for rainy days, equipped with water-repellent finishes to keep them dry on the field and on the bike home. Look out for outerwear equipped with Nike Therma-FIT technology, which helps kids manage their body's natural heat and keeps them warm when temperatures drop.
Playing by the rules with style
Every athlete has to play by the rules. That's why our back-to-school clothes edit includes sleek styles in school-uniform-friendly shades. Black-on-black badging lets aspiring sports stars enjoy the timeless Nike Swoosh logo while sticking to the dress code. All without compromising on premium fabrics and innovative finishes that let them move freely and comfortably.
Looking out for the planet
We've put taking care of the planet on our curriculum. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose school clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.