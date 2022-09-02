Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Για τους λάτρεις της περιπέτειας που ταξιδεύουν στον κόσμο έχοντας μαζί τους μόνο με τα απολύτως απαραίτητα. Αυτοί που γνωρίζουν το στιλ τους και δεν φοβούνται να ξαναφορέσουν τα ίδια ρούχα. Απόλαυσε στήριξη όλη μέρα χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στην άνεση με τον αθλητικό στηθόδεσμο Alate Minimalist, που προσφέρει μια μοναδική εμπειρία ενίσχυσης διαθέτοντας πλήρως ρυθμιζόμενες τιράντες και σχεδίαση χαμηλού προφίλ που συνδυάζεται με τα πάντα. Χάρη στο απαλό ύφασμα που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα, αυτός ο στηθόδεσμος εξασφαλίζει στεγνή και άνετη αίσθηση όλη μέρα. Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 50% ίνες ανακυκλωμένου πολυέστερ.

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος Small
      • Ύψος μοντέλου: 1,80 m
      • Μπούστο μοντέλου: 86 cm
      • Στενή εφαρμογή για αίσθηση που αγκαλιάζει το σώμα
      • Ελαφριά στήριξη: απαλή αίσθηση και απόλυτη ελευθερία κινήσεων

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
      • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (32)

      4.4 Αστέρια

      • Obsessed!

        CarolinaH491411026 - 02 Σεπ 2022

        I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.

      • Not a great fit

        Mikelle A. - 25 Ιουλ 2022

        Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.

      • I need to get more of these bras!!!

        TJ - 15 Ιουλ 2022

        I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.

