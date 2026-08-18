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Nike Black Friday – Golf 2026

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Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Sports-bh med let støtte og indlæg til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Alate Minimalist
Sports-bh med let støtte og indlæg til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike Par
Nike Par Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Par
Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
28% rabat
Nike Par
Nike Par Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Par
Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
28% rabat
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Dri-FIT-golfpolokjole til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Victory
Dri-FIT-golfpolokjole til kvinder
27% rabat
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Dri-FIT-golfpolo med korte ærmer og løstsiddende pasform til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Fairway Fresh
Dri-FIT-golfpolo med korte ærmer og løstsiddende pasform til mænd
27% rabat
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Golfshorts til mænd
Nike Dri-FIT
Golfshorts til mænd
28% rabat
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Golfbukser med 5 lommer til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Velocity
Golfbukser med 5 lommer til mænd
28% rabat
Nike Air Max '95 G
Nike Air Max '95 G Golfsko
Nike Air Max '95 G
Golfsko
26% rabat
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Dri-FIT-golfshorts til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Fairway Fresh
Dri-FIT-golfshorts til mænd
28% rabat
Nike
Nike Golf-T-shirt med løs pasform til mænd
Nike
Golf-T-shirt med løs pasform til mænd
24% rabat
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Dri-FIT-golftrøje med 1/4 lynlås til mænd
Jordan Sport
Dri-FIT-golftrøje med 1/4 lynlås til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX Vandtætte golfsko til mænd
Nike Infinity Tour 2 GORE-TEX
Vandtætte golfsko til mænd
26% rabat
Jordan Utility 2.0
Jordan Utility 2.0 Golfhåndklæde
Jordan Utility 2.0
Golfhåndklæde
26% rabat
Nike Tour
Nike Tour Chino-golfshorts (20 cm) til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tour
Chino-golfshorts (20 cm) til mænd
28% rabat
Jordan Spizike G
Jordan Spizike G Golfsko
Jordan Spizike G
Golfsko
30% rabat
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Dri-FIT-golfjoggingbukser til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Golf Club
Dri-FIT-golfjoggingbukser til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike Club
Nike Club Ustruktureret Golf Dri-FIT-kasket
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Club
Ustruktureret Golf Dri-FIT-kasket
25% rabat
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Tartan-kasket
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Club
Golf Tartan-kasket
28% rabat
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Langærmet løs Dri-FIT-golfpolo til mænd
Nike Fairway Fresh
Langærmet løs Dri-FIT-golfpolo til mænd
26% rabat
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tailored Performance
Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
27% rabat
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tailored Performance
Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
27% rabat
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Dri-FIT-golfkjole uden for til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Golf Club
Dri-FIT-golfkjole uden for til kvinder
29% rabat
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Golfoverdel med rund hals til mænd
Nike Fairway Fresh
Golfoverdel med rund hals til mænd
28% rabat
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Therma-FIT-golfoverdel med 1/2-lynlås til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Velocity
Therma-FIT-golfoverdel med 1/2-lynlås til mænd
27% rabat
Nike Par
Nike Par Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Par
Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
28% rabat
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tailored Performance
Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
27% rabat
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Langærmet Dri-FIT-polotrøje til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Victory
Langærmet Dri-FIT-polotrøje til kvinder
25% rabat
Jordan Air Rev
Jordan Air Rev Golfsko
Jordan Air Rev
Golfsko
29% rabat
Nike Par
Nike Par Therma-FIT-golfhættetrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Par
Therma-FIT-golfhættetrøje til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Golftrøje med rund hals til mænd
Nike Tailored Performance
Golftrøje med rund hals til mænd
26% rabat
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Golfpolo til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Jordan Sport
Golfpolo til mænd
26% rabat
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3 Golfsko
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Golfsko
29% rabat
Nike Par
Nike Par Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Par
Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
28% rabat
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Smart Dri-FIT ADV-golfnederdel til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Golf Club
Smart Dri-FIT ADV-golfnederdel til kvinder
27% rabat
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Golfsweatervest til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Jordan Sport
Golfsweatervest til mænd
26% rabat
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Løs golftop til mænd
Nike Tartan
Løs golftop til mænd
26% rabat
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Oversized Therma-FIT-golfhættetrøje til mænd
Nike Fairway Fresh
Oversized Therma-FIT-golfhættetrøje til mænd
27% rabat
Nike Par
Nike Par Dri-FIT-golfbukser til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Par
Dri-FIT-golfbukser til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Dri-FIT-golfbukser med løstsiddende pasform til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Fairway Fresh
Dri-FIT-golfbukser med løstsiddende pasform til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Tailored Performance Tartan
Nike Tailored Performance Tartan Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tailored Performance Tartan
Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
27% rabat
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Løs golfjakke til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tartan
Løs golfjakke til mænd
26% rabat
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Nike Dri-FIT-golfshorts til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Dri-FIT-golfshorts til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Par
Nike Par Therma-FIT-golfoverdel med 1/2-lynlås til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Par
Therma-FIT-golfoverdel med 1/2-lynlås til mænd
26% rabat
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Oversized Dri-FIT-golfvindvest til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Fairway Fresh
Oversized Dri-FIT-golfvindvest til mænd
28% rabat
Nike Par
Nike Par Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Par
Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
28% rabat
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tailored Performance
Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
27% rabat
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Langærmet Dri-FIT-polotrøje til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Victory
Langærmet Dri-FIT-polotrøje til kvinder
25% rabat
Jordan Air Rev
Jordan Air Rev Golfsko
Jordan Air Rev
Golfsko
29% rabat
Nike Par
Nike Par Therma-FIT-golfhættetrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Par
Therma-FIT-golfhættetrøje til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Golftrøje med rund hals til mænd
Nike Tailored Performance
Golftrøje med rund hals til mænd
26% rabat
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Golfpolo til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Jordan Sport
Golfpolo til mænd
26% rabat
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3 Golfsko
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Golfsko
29% rabat
Nike Par
Nike Par Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Par
Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
28% rabat
Nike Golf Club
Nike Golf Club Smart Dri-FIT ADV-golfnederdel til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Golf Club
Smart Dri-FIT ADV-golfnederdel til kvinder
27% rabat
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Golfsweatervest til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Jordan Sport
Golfsweatervest til mænd
26% rabat
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Løs golftop til mænd
Nike Tartan
Løs golftop til mænd
26% rabat
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Oversized Therma-FIT-golfhættetrøje til mænd
Nike Fairway Fresh
Oversized Therma-FIT-golfhættetrøje til mænd
27% rabat
Nike Par
Nike Par Dri-FIT-golfbukser til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Par
Dri-FIT-golfbukser til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Dri-FIT-golfbukser med løstsiddende pasform til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Fairway Fresh
Dri-FIT-golfbukser med løstsiddende pasform til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Tailored Performance Tartan
Nike Tailored Performance Tartan Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tailored Performance Tartan
Dri-FIT-golfpolotrøje til mænd
27% rabat
Nike Tartan
Nike Tartan Løs golfjakke til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tartan
Løs golfjakke til mænd
26% rabat
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Nike Dri-FIT-golfshorts til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Dri-FIT-golfshorts til mænd
29% rabat
Nike Par
Nike Par Therma-FIT-golfoverdel med 1/2-lynlås til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Par
Therma-FIT-golfoverdel med 1/2-lynlås til mænd
26% rabat
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Oversized Dri-FIT-golfvindvest til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Fairway Fresh
Oversized Dri-FIT-golfvindvest til mænd
28% rabat

Nike Black Friday golf sale: experience total comfort

Explore our Nike Black Friday golf sale now for high-quality gear. From gilets and jackets to shoes and caps, each piece is designed to help you play at your best.

Upgrade your footwear with our Nike Black Friday golf shoe deals. Shoes with Nike React foam deliver a smooth, bouncy stride without weighing you down. Plus, shoes with external heel counters stabilise your stance as you transition into your downswing. When the mercury drops, choose tops, jackets and gilets made with Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology. The cosy fabric manages your body's natural heat, so you stay warmer outdoors. And when the game heats up, look for trousers, skirts, and shorts with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This sweat-wicking material keeps you dry and comfortable, so you can play without distractions.

You'll also find lightweight, durable gloves in our Nike Black Friday golf sale. Made from stretchy fabrics, they'll let you move naturally – and play in comfort. So, check out our Nike Black Friday golf deals today and refresh your kit.