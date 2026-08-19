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Nike Black Friday – Basketball 2026

Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Shorts (20,5 cm) til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Pro 365
Shorts (20,5 cm) til kvinder
28% rabat
Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Sabrina 3 "Infinite" Basketballsko
Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Basketballsko
28% rabat
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" Basketballsko
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Basketballsko
28% rabat
Nike Dominate 8P
Nike Dominate 8P Basketball
Nike Dominate 8P
Basketball
25% rabat
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Sabrina 3 "Three" Basketballsko
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Basketballsko
28% rabat
Nike Everyday Playground 8P
Nike Everyday Playground 8P Basketball (ikke oppustet)
Lige landet
Nike Everyday Playground 8P
Basketball (ikke oppustet)
21% rabat
KD18 "International Blue"
KD18 "International Blue" Basketballsko
Udsolgt
KD18 "International Blue"
Basketballsko
29% rabat
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Nike NBA Boxy-T-shirt til mænd
Boston Celtics Courtside
Nike NBA Boxy-T-shirt til mænd
27% rabat
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Nike NBA-T-shirt til mænd
Memphis Grizzlies
Nike NBA-T-shirt til mænd
24% rabat
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Nike NBA-T-shirt til mænd
Los Angeles Lakers
Nike NBA-T-shirt til mænd
24% rabat
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman-spillertrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman-spillertrøje til mænd
29% rabat
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Nike Dri-FIT NBA-trøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Boston Celtics Courtside
Nike Dri-FIT NBA-trøje til mænd
27% rabat
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Dri-FIT-basketballshorts i mesh (13 cm) til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Standard Issue
Dri-FIT-basketballshorts i mesh (13 cm) til mænd
25% rabat
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Dri-FIT-basketballshorts (12,5 cm) til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Crossover
Dri-FIT-basketballshorts (12,5 cm) til kvinder
28% rabat
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole" Basketballsko
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Basketballsko
26% rabat
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" Basketballsko
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
Basketballsko
26% rabat
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman-spillertrøje til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman-spillertrøje til mænd
29% rabat
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman-spillertrøje
Genanvendte materialer
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman-spillertrøje
29% rabat
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua" Basketballsko
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Basketballsko
29% rabat
A'One "Stone Mauve"
A'One "Stone Mauve" A'ja Wilson-basketballsko
A'One "Stone Mauve"
A'ja Wilson-basketballsko
27% rabat
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings"
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings" Basketballsko
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings"
Basketballsko
28% rabat
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Sko til mindre børn
Genanvendte materialer
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Sko til mindre børn
28% rabat
Milwaukee Bucks Essential
Milwaukee Bucks Essential Nike NBA-T-shirt til mænd
Milwaukee Bucks Essential
Nike NBA-T-shirt til mænd
24% rabat
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Jordan '85 NBA Statement-T-shirt til mænd
Boston Celtics Courtside
Jordan '85 NBA Statement-T-shirt til mænd
26% rabat

Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys 2025: show your colours

Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.